The state government is always supportive of women's advancement

On Wednesday, the Indira Mahila Shakti Sambarala was organized grandly at the Royal Function Hall in Madanapur and Kothakota, two mandals of Devarakadra constituency, under the auspices of the District Rural Development Department.

Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy and District Collector Adarsh Surabhi participated in this program as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the legislators said that the country's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, was known as the Iron Lady. They recalled that she defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war with Pakistan without bowing to American mediation and divided Pakistan into two parts.

The state government is working tirelessly with the aim that only if women are economically empowered under the rule of such an iron lady, Indira Gandhi, families will be better off.

The government has provided free travel in RTC buses to women in the state and has paid Rs. 6500 crore to the RTC management, he said.

He said that up to 200 units of free electricity will be provided to 43 thousand families in the Devarakadra constituency. For this, Rs. 1.26 crore has been paid to the power department. He said that a cylinder will be provided for just Rs. 500.

He said that if people are unable to buy fine rice and cannot eat thick rice, the state government will supply free fine rice to white ration card holders through cheap shops.

He said that farmers have been given farmer assurance under investment assistance for agricultural cultivation through farmer assurance.

He said that since farmers are facing difficulties due to Dharani, the Dharani Act has been implemented in the Bay of Bengal and the Bhu Bharati Act has been brought in to benefit the farmers in the country. He informed that revenue conferences will be held and the problems of farmers' lands will be solved.

New government hospitals will be built to strengthen education and medicine. He said that an integrated residential school will be built at a cost of Rs. 200 crore.

To strengthen women financially, school uniforms are being sewn by women's groups. Soon a petrol station will be set up for women at Miraspalli, Kothakota. He said that RTC buses have been made owners. He said that an opportunity has been provided in Shilparamam to members of women's groups to go to Hyderabad and sell the goods made and benefit from them. Y.S. He said that steps have been taken to restart the Abhaya Hastam scheme introduced when Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister.

He said that he has left the legal profession and is engaged in public service. He said that he is working to establish a Brahmos missile factory in Devarakadra at a cost of Rs. 2000 crore and to set up a dry port at Addakula.

District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, who participated in the program, said that in any family where the woman is financially strong, that family will be financially well. If the woman in the family is educated, the entire family will be educated. That is why the government

has sanctioned interest-free loans for women's financial self-reliance. He said that the interest of 15.5 crores has been refunded to the accounts of women's associations in the district. He said that a total of Rs. 3.44 crores has been sanctioned to two mandals in Devarakadra. He said that banks are ready to provide loans and encourage women to start businesses. He said that skill training will also be provided to start businesses. He said that a skill training center will be set up in the district soon.

He said that a Women's Federation building will be constructed in Wanaparthy at a cost of Rs. 5 crore so that the District Women's Federations and Mandal Women's Federations will have their own buildings.

He said that 50 thousand uniforms have been sewn by the Women's Federation members for students studying in government schools. Rice purchasing centers have been given to the Women's Federations. Women's Power Canteens have been set up in government offices. He informed that the government is ready to encourage women by providing bank loans if they come forward to do business in their preferred fields.

P.D.DRDO Uma Devi, who presided over the program, explained the programs undertaken by the government for women's empowerment in Wanaparthy district. He said that from now on, members of women's federations will be given an insurance of Rs. 10 lakh in case of accidental death. Similarly, loan insurance has also been provided. He said that if the woman who took the loan dies, the loan will be waived.

Later, 5 best members of women's federations were felicitated from the Mandal Federation. A cheque for Rs. 8.30 crore for interest-free bank loans for the year 2025-26 was given to women's groups.

Accident insurance and loan insurance cheques of Rs. 2.38 lakh were handed over to the mandal women's associations, and a cheque of Rs. 6529903 was handed over to the Kothakota Municipality. A cheque of Rs. 138936 for the rent received from the RTC bus was handed over to the members of the women's associations.

Adarapu Collector Local Bodies In-charge Yadayya, Madhapur Market Committee Chairman Prashanth, Market Yard Director Pavani, District Women's Association President Swaroopa, Mandal Association Presidents Chennamma, Jayalakshmi, Congress leaders, members of women's associations and others participated in this program.