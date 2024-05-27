The Telangana state govt plans huge transfers.

Gadwal : The Telangana state government has been planned to major administrative changes and transfers within government departments, in Telangana state.

Huge Transfers: There are significant transfers happening in various Government departments, with a focus on 5 key areas.

Purification in All Branches : Efforts are being made to streamline and improve efficiency across all branches of government.

Five IAS officers are being transferred from the Tehsildar level.

Chart of Transfers: A detailed chart outlining these transfers is being prepared. Intelligence reports are playing a crucial role in the decision-making process for these transfers.

The government is engaging in discussions with both employee unions and trade unions to ensure smooth transitions and address any concerns.

In Hyderabad, after the elections, CM Revanth Reddy is now concentrating on the administration and making significant changes to enhance governance and efficiency in government departments.



According to reliable sources, it appears that a major overhaul is planned in the government departments.

Here's a detailed summary:

Displacement of Long-Standing Officers: Yes, those who have been in the same positions for a long time are likely to be displaced. This is part of an effort to refresh the administration and inject new energy into various departments.



Appointment of Competent Officers : Competent officers are expected to be appointed to these positions to enhance efficiency and governance. This is part of a broader strategy to improve administrative performance.



Massive Transfer Exercise : There is indeed a large-scale transfer exercise underway, affecting positions from Tehsildar to senior IAS officers. This exercise aims to ensure that the right people are in the right positions to drive the government's agenda forward.



Timing of the Transfers : The transfer orders are expected to be issued immediately after the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections expires, which is after the counting of votes on June 4. The transfers are anticipated to occur between June 5 and June 11.



These changes are part of CM Revanth Reddy's focus on strengthening administration post-election, ensuring that the government departments operate more effectively.



When the Revanth Reddy government came to power, they significantly strengthened the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). This included appointing competent officers and bringing in strong staff capable of effectively countering bail petitions and preparing robust charge sheets to ensure the punishment of the accused.

Under the Congress government, there has been an increase in actions against corrupt officials, including more arrests of officers found with assets beyond their known income. As part of these efforts, it appears that the Revanth government has decided to transfer middle-level officials in some departments to further enhance the efficiency and integrity of the administration.



The government is now focusing on transferring officials who have been stationed in the same place for extended periods, even if they were overlooked during previous transfer rounds. During the creation of new districts, some officials managed to remain in their positions despite the "Order to Serve" adjustments.

According to regulations, those working in the same location for over two years should be transferred. Consequently, the government is preparing to implement transfers across various departments, including Finance, Revenue, Police, Medical Health, Municipal-Urban Development, Agriculture, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Roads-Buildings, and Transport. This will likely include one or two key IAS officers and a large number of other officials.

