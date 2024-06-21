  • Menu
The victim should be protected and compensated

The victim should be protected and compensated
Shilpa Reddy, President of BJP Mahila Morcha, has expressed deep regret over the attack on Chenchu ​​Mahila Eswaramma in Molachinthalapalli village of kollapur Constituency, Nagar Kurnool District.

Nagarkurnool: Shilpa Reddy, President of BJP Mahila Morcha, has expressed deep regret over the attack on Chenchu ​​Mahila Eswaramma in Molachinthalapalli village of kollapur Constituency, Nagar Kurnool District. On Friday, she visited Eswaramma, who is undergoing treatment at Nagar Kurnool district hospital. Later, she asked for details about the attack on Eswaramma.

Later speaking to the media, Eswaramma told the media that even with the unbearable pain, Eswaramma could not speak. What did Chief Minister - Home Minister Revanth Reddy ask about attacks on women? The police demanded that the government should focus on this incident immediately.

After that, DSP Srinivas was asked to take strict action against the people who attacked Eswaramma along with the details of the incident. ష్e said that a full investigation should be conducted on this incident and strict action should be taken against those responsible. District BJP Morcha leaders participated in this program.

