There are sufficient fertilizer stocks in the district - farmers should take only as much as they need - District Collector Adarsh Surabhi

Wanaparthi District: On Friday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Kisan Junction Fertilizer Shop in Pebbar Municipality, the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society Office and the godown in Srirangapur Mandal.

The fertilizer stocks written outside the shops, the stocks in the shop and the godown were examined.

The urea stocks and D. A. P stocks were compared with the stocks stored online. The fertilizer shop owner explained that 45 kg bags of urea are being sold at Rs. 266 each and a can of nano urea at Rs. 265 each.

Responding, the Collector said that action will be taken if fertilizers are sold at a price higher than the MRP price. He warned that farmers should be given fertilizers only as much as they need and not to create artificial shortages by giving more than they need.

The Mandal Agriculture Officer was instructed to create awareness among farmers on the use of nano urea.

The Collector advised the Mandal Agriculture Officer to conduct surprise inspections of fertilizer shops from time to time and to monitor prices.

He ordered that steps be taken to ensure that there is a stock and price index board outside all fertilizer shops. He said that details of fertilizers like DAP, urea, gypsum, and phosphorus should be on the index board.