There is a sense of insecurity in CM KCR: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to have a sense of insecurity after Eatala Rajender's win in Huzurabad by-election. Reddy questioned the CM to look at how far the promises made by the TRS government have been fulfilled before criticising the centre.

"Chandrasekhar Rao tried to mislead the people in many ways by his reaction on the Union Budget. It was said that the centre has reduced subsidy on urea but the real thing is that the centre has increased the subsidy amount on urea by 33 per cent this year as compared to the last year. The budget estimations may vary and it is important to remember that revised estimations will change," Kishan Reddy said.



The union minister also severely lashed out at the Chief Minister for the latter speaking in a derogatory and unethical manner. "After the victory of BJP in Huzurabad by-election, the TRS party has been conspiring to poison BJP with an action plan. Speaking in an insulting way at the person who is holding the office of Prime Minister is to insult political values, moral and humanitarian values," he said.

