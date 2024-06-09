Thieves fell in Kotra village

Nagarkurnool: Thieves broke out in Kotra village of Veldanda mandal of Nagar Kurnool district on Saturday midnight. The victim said that the house of a woman named Balachandramma in the neighborhood of Kotra village's chicken farm was stolen and 10 tolas of silver, two tolas of gold and 17,000 cash hidden in the Almarah were stolen.

The victim said that after locking the house and going to another town for personal needs, the thieves robbed her. It seems that thieves target locked houses. The police have reached the spot and are collecting evidence from the clues team and CCTV footage.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.