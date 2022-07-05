Thieves loot Telangana Grameena Bank, make away with Rs 7L cash, Rs 3Cr jewellery

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident. Thieves decamped with Rs 7 lakh cash along with jewelries present in the Telangana Grameena Bank.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday but came to light on Monday as the bank was closed on Sunday.

It is said that the thieves had entered the Bank through BSNL office next to it and had opened the lockers at the entrance using gas cutters.

The bank officials informed that the jewelry in the bank was worth Rs 3 crores. Police reached the spot and registered a case. A clue team was deployed to collect the evidences. The investigation is underway.