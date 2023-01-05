Thieves weak havoc at Narsingi of Ranga Reddy, one killed

The thieves created havoc in the midnight at Narsingi of Ranga Reddy leaving one killed when they indiscriminately attacked two people on a two-wheeler with weapons. The robbers who had strayed near the Rakta Maisamma temple ambushed and attacked Kishore Kumar Reddy and Tulsi going on a two-wheeler with swords.

Kishore Kumar Reddy, who was seriously injured in the attack, died on the spot. Tulsi, who escaped from the clutches of the thieves, lost four fingers of her hand in the attack.

She escaped from the gang members who stole Rs. 15,000 and reached Narsingi police station and lodged a complaint. The police Who took her to the hospital, registered a case and are investigating.