Think before vote: KCR

Suryapet: “Should Telangana give a chance to Congress or BJP to rule the state? People need to think about it seriously. They (Congress and BJP) have been in power for 50 years but never thought of brining a medical college to Suryapet and other districts of Nalgonda. Congress used to give only Rs 200 as social pension while in rule. Now they say, 'give us a chance, we will make it Rs 4000.' Are they giving it in Chhattisgarh, which is being ruled by them? Are they giving it in Karnataka? Are they giving it in Rajasthan? Is there a separate policy for each state,” this is what the people of Telangana need to think before they vote,” asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The CM was addressing a public meeting in Suryapet after inaugurating the integrated district collectorate office complex and SP office.

He asked the people not to just listen to his speech and remain silent.

He said they should discuss these issues within the community and families and take a wise decision before casting their vote. They need to think before exercising their franchise.

Announcing sops to Suryapet district which included Rs 10 lakh per Gram Panchayat, Rs 25 crore to four municipalities -- Kodada, Huzurnagar, Tirumalagiri and Nereticherla -- and Rs 50 crore for Suryapet, the CM also sanctioned a Kala Bharati, women polytechnic, sports and R&B building for the district.

Explaining why they should not vote for the Congress, KCR said if they come to power Dharani portal (integrated land records system) will be abolished. This would bring back middlemen into the system. There will be middlemen at the revenue office and registration offices. While land records in Dharani portal cannot be tampered with even by the chief minister or chief secretary, abolishing it would lead to all such possibilities. Even Rythu Bima cannot be implemented without Dharani portal, he said.



The CM said despite the loss of revenue faced by Telangana due to Covid-19 pandemic and the note ban by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, the BRS government has successfully waived off farm loans to the tune of Rs 37,000 crore.

Taking a dig at the Congress and hinting at poor governance by it, KCR alleged that the Bangalore city in neighbouring Karnataka has been facing power cuts ever since the party assumed power in that state.

He also hinted at the possibility of increase in pension money after the BRS government comes to power again. The Chief Minister said the BRS government does not discriminate people on the lines of caste and religion in the implementation of welfare schemes.