Think out of box to meet future needs of Hyd’bad denizens: CS to planners

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao has emphasised the critical need for advanced planning to efficiently meet the future requirements for basic amenities for citizens, given the exponential growth of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

The Chief Secretary further explained that these reviews of local bodies are being undertaken as per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Accompanied by MAUD (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) officials and the Rangareddy District Collector, the Chief Secretary visited Shamshabad Municipality and conducted a review meeting. During the session, the Chief Secretary ascertained information regarding the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction and population.

Furthermore, he reviewed the services being extended by the Municipal Council to its citizens, including water supply, street lighting, drainage networks, and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of effective property tax collection to finance various activities undertaken by the Urban Local Body (ULB). Following the review meeting, the Chief Secretary visited the Eco Park developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) across approximately 85 acres at Kothwalguda, at a cost of Rs 75 crore. He inspected various components of the park, such as boardwalks, the bird aviary, the arrival plaza, and other landscaped facilities. This park is slated to be opened to the public within two months by the Chief Minister, once the finishing works of the arrival plaza are complete. The Chief Secretary also visited the Budvel layout, currently under development by HMDA. The Municipal Commissioner of HMDA explained the salient features of the layout, including multiple use developments and infrastructure in the form of wide roads (45m and 36m), as well as other proposed trunk infrastructure like water supply, drainage, and underground electrification.