Third wave of COVID-19 may peak around Sankranti

Telangana has been witnessing a rise in the COVID-19 cases which is said to be the beginning of third wave. A newly developed by professor Siva Athreyan suggest that the the state will have its peak in the third and fourth week of January. Professor Siva Athreya of the Indian Statistical Institute and Professor Rajesh Sundaresan of IISC, Bengaluru.



The model has three scenarios i.e. 30 per cent or 60 per cent or 100 per cent of population could get infected based ont the past infection and vaccination. The worst scenario is 100 per cent population getting infected. It is known that the new variant, Omicron spreads 1.41 times faster than Delta.



Also, the state might see the most optimistic scenario of 6,000-7,000 cases per day when the situation is at its peak. So far, Telangana has seen the worst of 10,000 cases per day during the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021.



The third wave is predicted to be short but increases rapidly within the time. While the cases are expected to rise in third or fourth week of January, the cases may fall by mid of February and by March, the state would witness minimum number of cases.

