This Dasara may put a damper on liquor sales

Hyderabad: As October 2 (Gandhi Jayanthi) is declared a ‘Dry Day’ which also happens to be Dasara festival, State Excise and Prohibition department is eyeing to generate more revenues in liquor sales a day before the festivities.

The excise wing instructed the licensed liquor shops to lift more stocks for sale on Wednesday, since the wine shops are closed the next day. Generally, liquor sales during Dasara festivities will be at least 40 per cent more than the normal day. This time, liquor sales are unlikely to touch the record due to holiday on Dasara festival.

Excise officials instructed the wine shop dealers to fulfill the targets of liquor sales in October which is usually festival season of Dasara and Diwali every year. Liquor sales would be at least 40 per cent more in October every year as the consumption of spirits was high during the festival season.

Now, the big challenge is whether liquor sales would be at the expected level and reach the targets.

Since liquor consumption was also high in the villages during Dasara, the district Excise officials were asked to make arrangements ensuring adequate liquor stocks and the sale of liquor in the wine shops without any difficulty.