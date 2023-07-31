‘This is a terror attack’: Asad on RPF Jawan’s shooting spree on train

Hyderabad: Responding to news reports of shooting spree by RPF Jawan who shot dead four persons including his senior on a moving Jaipur-Mumbai Express, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed this as ‘terror attack’.



He termed this incident as ‘product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech’ and ‘unwillingness’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to it. “Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong #JaipurMumbaiExpress,” he tweeted.





This is a terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims. It is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of @narendramodi to put an end to it. Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be… https://t.co/hEmlXni5np — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 31, 2023

It is believed that three of the passengers were bearded men, who were shot dead because of the Muslim identity, after the accused shot his senior.