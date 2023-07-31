‘This is a terror attack’: Asad on RPF Jawan’s shooting spree on train

Live
- Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
- Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress
- Urban spaces greening A model gone wrong?
- NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala
- SC refuses to vacate Karnataka HC interim stay on CBI probe against Shivakumar
- Congress MP leader withdraws plea from SC challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election
- APL Season 2 auction set to kick off
- Congress names Surjewala as senior observer for MP, Mistry for Rajasthan
- Internshala partners with NSDC to provide in-demand skill trainings to Indian Youth
- RV University's First Convocation: A Journey of Inspiration and Exponential Growth
Highlights
Responding to news reports of shooting spree by RPF Jawan who shot dead four persons including his senior on a moving Jaipur-Mumbai Express, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed this as ‘terror attack’.
Hyderabad: Responding to news reports of shooting spree by RPF Jawan who shot dead four persons including his senior on a moving Jaipur-Mumbai Express, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed this as ‘terror attack’.
He termed this incident as ‘product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech’ and ‘unwillingness’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to it. “Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong #JaipurMumbaiExpress,” he tweeted.
It is believed that three of the passengers were bearded men, who were shot dead because of the Muslim identity, after the accused shot his senior.
