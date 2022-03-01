Thousands throng Vemulawada temple on Maha Shivaratri

Sircilla: Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple, the largest Shiva shrine in the State attracted thousands of devotees during the Maha Shivaratri Jatara on Tuesday.



The temple precincts as well as the surrounding areas reverberated with the chanting of 'Hara Hara Mahadeva Shambo Shankara Om Namasivaya'. Devotees lined up at the Sarvadarshan, Quick Darshan and Special Darshan Darshan queues.

Devotees said that it took for them more than five hours for ordinary people to have darshan of the deity. Vedic scholars Suryanarayana Shastri and Jitesh offered special archanas and prayers.

Minister for Revenue and Endowments Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar presented the silk garments to the presiding deity under the auspices of the State government and performed special pujas along with MLAs Ramesh Babu and Balakishan.

Speaking to media persons Indrakaran Reddy said that the Chief Minister KCR has been working hard for the development of all the temples in the State since the formation of Telangana state.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the jatara by the district administration, Kamalakar said, adding that KCR was determined to develop Vemulawada Rajanna Temple and works would soon be started with an allocation of Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, ordinary devotees were forced to stay in queue lines for hours. Although a special darshan was set up for the VIPs, the police, who were on duty, sent their acquaintances through the VIP line. The small-time leaders of the ruling party were allowed through the VIP line.

Devotees from many parts of the State observed 'Jagarana' on Tuesday as part of Maha Shivaratri Jatara by staying awake at night by fasting. Temple priests under the patronage of Appala Bhimashankar Sharma conducted a grand Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam to the Swami.

Shivoham Shiva Archana programme was organised under the auspices of Telangana State Cultural Department. Art shows with national and international artists have mesmerised many. Temple EO Ramadevi, SP Rahul Hegde, District Collector Anurag Jayanti monitored the arrangements.