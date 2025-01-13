Three Cases Filed Against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy

Live
Just In
Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy finds himself at the center of controversy, with three separate cases registered against him following a heated incident at the Karimnagar Collectorate.
Karimnagar: Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy finds himself at the center of controversy, with three separate cases registered against him following a heated incident at the Karimnagar Collectorate.
The first case was filed based on a complaint by Jagtial Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar’s personal assistant, who alleged that Kaushik Reddy acted aggressively toward the Congress MLA.
The second case stems from a complaint lodged by Sattu Mallesh, Chairman of the Karimnagar District Library Organization. Mallesh accused Kaushik Reddy of verbal abuse and an attempt to assault him on the premises of the District Collectorate.
The third case was registered following a complaint by Karimnagar RDO Maheshwar Reddy, who alleged that Kaushik Reddy created a disturbance at the Collectorate office, disrupting an official meeting.
The incident occurred yesterday during a meeting at the Collectorate, which spiraled into chaos after a heated argument erupted between Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar and BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy. The confrontation escalated to physical pushing, involving both MLAs, and the situation deteriorated further as supporters from both sides engaged in a scuffle, causing complete disorder at the venue.
Police are investigating the complaints and have taken steps to ensure order in the aftermath of the altercation. Further developments in the case are awaited.