Three corona suspected cases found in Hyderabad

Three people, suspecting of being infected by coronavirus were admitted to the Fever Hospital in Nallakunta in Hyderabad.

Three people, suspecting of being infected by coronavirus were admitted to the Fever Hospital in Nallakunta in Hyderabad. The hospital has set up an isolated ward for the patients. The doctors collected the blood samples of the patients and sent them to the Pune Virology lab.

Amarnath Reddy (25), son of Nagarjuna Reddy was returned from China to Hyderabad recently and had complained of uneasiness. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night. The doctors who suspected the infection and admitted him to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two other cases of corona were admitted on Sunday. The three persons are availing the treatment, their samples have been sent to Pune for confirmation, said hospital superintendent Dr. K Shankar.

The central government directed all the airport authorities to conduct special screening for passengers arriving at Hyderabad especially from China.

