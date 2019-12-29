Three-day International kite and sweet festival from Jan 13 in Hyderabad

The Telangana Tourism Department is gearing up for the fifth edition of prestigious International Kite and Sweets festival which is schedule to be held from January 13, 2020.

Arrangements are on for the three-day festival at Secunderabad parade grounds. Minister for Tourism, V Srinivas Goud held a review meeting with officials on Saturday. He said that the festival was taken up five years ago on the suggestion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The minister ordered the officials to invite well known kite flying clubs and sweet makers all over the country. He also asked the officials to set up stalls at the venue so that the visitors can have the taste of various delicacies.