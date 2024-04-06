Three dead after a lorry collides bike in Huzurabad

A tragic incident occurred in Karimnagar district, where a lorry collided with a bike in Huzurabad mandal, resulting in the deaths of three individuals from the same family. The victims have been identified as Vijay, Sindhuja, and Varsha, who were all riding on the bike when the lorry carrying horseradish hit them at Bornapally corner.

The impact caused the mob from the lorry to fall on the bike riders, leading to the deaths of the three individuals on the spot. Their bodies were later retrieved with the help of a JCB. The family members are devastated by the loss of their loved ones and are mourning their deaths.

The incident took place as the victims were returning from the Bonala fair in Bornavalli. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and have registered a case regarding the collision. The community is in shock and mourning the tragic loss of the three individuals in the accident.