Three from Telangana killed in road accident in US

Hyderabad: Three members of a family from Telangana were killed in a road accident in the United States.

According to information reaching the relatives of the deceased in Rangareddy district, Pragathi Reddy (35), her son Harveen (6) and mother-in-law Sunitha (56) were killed in the accident that occurred in Florida on Sunday morning.

The deceased hailed from Tekulapalli in Kondurg mandal of Rangareddy district.

Pragathi Reddy was married to Rohith Reddy of Siddipet who was employed in the US. The couple had two sons. The family was living in Florida. Rohith Reddy’s mother Sunitha was also staying with them.

According to information received by the family of the deceased, Rohith Reddy, Pragathi Reddy, their sons, and Sunitha were travelling in a car that reportedly collided with another car in Florida. They were returning home after a weekend trip.

Pragathi Reddy, Harveen and Sunitha died on the spot while Rohith Reddy, who was driving the car and his younger son escaped with minor injuries.

Details of how the accident occurred were not known. The local police alerted relatives and friends of the victims in the US.

Pragathi Reddy was the second daughter of former MPTC member Mohan Reddy and former sarpanch Pavitra Devi belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The couple were devastated by the loss of their daughter and grandson. A pall of gloom descended on Tekulapalli village. Relatives and friends descended on Mohan Reddy’s house to offer condolences.

Mohan Reddy and his wife were leaving for the United States. Family members said the last rites of the deceased will be performed in Florida.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has expressed his shock over the death of three members of a family in a road accident in the US. He conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased and expressed his wishes for the early recovery of Rohith Reddy and his younger son.