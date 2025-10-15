Three killed in tipper lorry and scooter collision in Kamareddy

A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway 44 at Jangampally, Bhikkanur Mandal esulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals, including a young child, after a tipper collided with an electric scooter.

The incident happened when a tipper was reportedly travelling the wrong way and struck the scooter, which had four people aboard. Witnesses reported that a three-year-old boy, a woman, and an elderly man were pronounced dead at the scene. A six-month-old baby, who was also on the scooter, sustained critical injuries and has been transferred to Kamareddy Area Hospital for urgent medical care.

Local police promptly responded to the scene following reports from residents and have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A case has been registered as authorities work to gather further information.