Three Suicide Case in Kamareddy: No Eyewitnesses, Says SP Sindhu Sharma

Kamareddy: The tragic case of three individuals committing suicide has left the district in shock, with no eyewitnesses to the incident, according to Kamareddy SP Sindhu Sharma. She revealed that the preliminary investigation suggests one of the individuals jumped into the pond first, and the other two might have followed in an attempt to save them.

Speaking to the media, SP Sindhu Sharma stated, "We have received the preliminary post-mortem report. Based on the findings, we suspect that the sequence of events unfolded as a rescue attempt gone wrong."

As part of the investigation, the police have collected mobile phones of the deceased and water samples from the pond. These will undergo further analysis to uncover any additional evidence that might provide clarity on the incident. The case has raised concerns in the local community, with authorities urging people to wait for the final forensic report to understand the complete picture. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.