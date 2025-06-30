Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Husband and In-Laws in Alampur Suicide Case

Gaadwal: In a tragic case that resulted in the death of a young woman and her daughter, the Principal District Sessions Court in Gadwal upheld the earlier judgment issued by the Alampur Magistrate Court, sentencing the husband and his parents to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 500 each. The verdict was delivered by Hon’ble Judge Smt. Premalatha.

Case Background:

On October 17, 2015, Savitramma, a resident of Alampur, filed a complaint at the Alampur Police Station, stating that her daughter Shailaja (28) was married to Eshwarayya from Gundimalla village two years prior. The couple had a daughter, Madhuri, who was one year old at the time of the incident. Initially, the marital life was peaceful, but over time, Shailaja began facing mental harassment from her husband Eshwarayya, and in-laws Munemma and Krishnayya.

Unable to bear the harassment, Shailaja and her infant daughter Madhuri poured kerosene on themselves and committed suicide. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Crime No. 104/2015 under sections 498(A), 306 r/w 34 IPC.

The then Alampur CI conducted an investigation and found that the husband, along with his parents, had mentally tortured Shailaja, which drove her to suicide. The accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand. A chargesheet was filed, and during trial, the Alampur Magistrate convicted the accused as follows:

A1 – Eshwarayya, S/o Peddaiyya, Age: 30, Occupation: Laborer, Resident of Gundimalla

A2 – Peddaiyya alias Krishnayya, Age: 65 (Deceased during the proceedings)

A3 – Munemma, W/o Peddaiyya, Age: 60, Occupation: Laborer, Resident of Gundimalla

The Alampur Magistrate awarded a jail term, which the accused challenged in the Principal District Sessions Court. However, Judge Smt. Premalatha upheld the conviction for A1 (Eshwarayya) and A3 (Munemma) and imposed a 3-year rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs. 500 fine each. A2 (Krishnayya) had passed away during the trial.

Police Officials Commended:

District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivas Rao lauded the police team and legal personnel for their efforts in securing justice for the victims. He emphasized that no offender, regardless of status, can escape the law and highlighted the judicial system’s commitment to delivering justice.

The SP appreciated the contributions of:

DSP Mogilayya,

Alampur CI Ravi Babu,

Former SI Parvathalu,

Current SI Venkata Swamy,

Public Prosecutor Vinod Chari,

Court Liaison SI Jikki Babu,

ASI Prasa,

Court Officer Ma Basha.

Their collective dedication ensured that the accused were convicted and justice was served.