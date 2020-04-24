Three zones in Hyderabad off containment

The municipal authorities on Friday removed containment zone tag from three areas -- Apurupa colony, Modi builders and Subash Nagar in Quthbullapur constituency. The officials said that the areas have not reported any coronavirus positive case for the past 14 days.

This comes after the state chief secretary Somesh Kumar passed the orders to withdrew the containment zone tag. After the areas have been declared as containment zones, the police tightened up the security to ensure all the colony residents staying at home preventing lockdown violations. The police removed the barricades from these areas.

As many as 146 areas have been declared as containment zones after the areas reported many coronavirus positive cases. Earlier, 16 zones across the city that were declared as containment zones were marked as normal.

On Thursday, the state reported 27 coronavirus positive cases taking the overall number of cases to 970. Meanwhile, 58 coronavirus patients who recovered were discharged from Gandhi Hospital.