Throw out TRS govt, Shah exhorts youth

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged the TRS government to go in for immediate polls if it has the guts to do so.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting to mark the end of the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Tukkuguda, Amit Shah said, "Tantra Mantra ki Sarkar Nahi chalegi." He said during his over four decade political career he did not see such a "Nikammi aur Bhrashtachari Sarkar." "IssNizam Ko Badalna Hai Ya Nahi… "Shah asked the people.

Shah gave a clarion call to the youth to see that the TRS government was defeated in the next elections. The BJP government would fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana who laid their lives for the separate state and fought for "Neelu Nidhulu and Niyamakalu". The TRS used this as slogan for their electoral gains but failed to implement the promises, he reminded.

Calling the TRS government as "Nizam Government", Shah alleged that the pink party had resorted to family rule and was deeply rooted in corruption. "There were several reasons to throw the TRS government out of power. It has cheated the youth, it has cheated the farmers, it has deceived the tribals, it has cheated the women and backward classes," he said.

The Union Minister said TRS fears the Majlis party and that is why it could not even fulfil the promise of celebrating the Telangana Vimochana Diwas.

Shah quipped that the 'Car' (party symbol of TRS) belongs to KCR but the steering wheel was in the hands of Owaisi. Shah said that was the reason why KCR opposed abrogation of Article 370.

Asking people to give one chance, Shah said the BJP government will do justice to the STs, SCs and OBCs in the issue of reservations and will also officially celebrate the Telangana Vimochana Diwas since BJP was not scared of anyone. Shah said another reason why TRS should be defeated was to save Telangana from becoming another West Bengal. In this connection, he referred to the killing of Sai Ganesh and said that BJP would ensure that justice was done to the family. The TRS government like in West Bengal was resorting to political killings. Such a tendency was dangerous for democracy, he added.