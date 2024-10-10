Thunderstorm Warning for 27 Telangana Districts Issued for Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for 27 districts in Telangana, predicting severe weather conditions on Thursday. The weather department has advised residents in these areas to remain cautious as heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning are expected.

Districts Affected

The thunderstorm alert covers key districts such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and others. The IMD has warned of potential disruptions to daily life, including power outages, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and traffic delays due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Precautionary Measures

Officials have urged people to stay indoors, avoid traveling unless necessary, and secure loose objects to prevent damage. Farmers have also been advised to take precautionary steps to protect their crops and livestock from possible storm-related destruction. The state government and local authorities are on high alert, ready to respond to emergencies arising from the expected thunderstorms.

Impact on Daily Life

Telangana has been experiencing erratic weather patterns over the past few weeks, with intermittent heavy rainfall affecting various parts of the state. Thursday’s storm is expected to exacerbate these conditions, potentially causing further challenges for residents, especially those in rural areas.

With the possibility of flash floods and waterlogging, residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts through official channels and make the necessary arrangements to protect themselves and their property.

Looking Ahead

The IMD continues to monitor the weather situation closely, and further updates will be provided if the conditions change. The people of Telangana are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols during this period of adverse weather.