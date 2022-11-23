Tiger on the prowl triggers panic in Adilabad

Adilabad: Panic gripped the district after tiger killed two cows and people are scared to go out to work in their fields as the forest department has confirmed that there is a tiger wandering in Telangana and Maharashtra bordering areas.

However, the government officials have no concrete steps to cage the tiger so that people live a peaceful life. Three days ago an old man who was tilling his agriculture field was killed by a tiger in Khanapur village in Wankidi mandal. Recently, a tiger killed two cows belonging to a farmer in Bheempur village. Due such incidents, people living in the bordering areas are extremely panicked.

According to sources, tigers are sneaking into the district from nearby Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve and Tadoba conservation center of Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Three days ago gripped the hinterland of the Adilabad district after tiger entered in Kagaznagar town. While tigers are attacking people in the eastern part of the district, they are killing cattle in the western part of the joint district.

The forest officials say that tigers are roaming in bordering villages instead of entering into the Kawwal tiger reserve. It is learnt that there is an increase in the number of tigers in Tippeshwar conservation and they are not getting the proper habitation they need and entering the district by crossing the Penganga River.

Tigers enter Kagaznagar and Asifabad area from Tadoba wild life sanctuary in need of habitation.

In the wake of such incidents, forest police officials have to set up a base camp in the area and stay for 24 hours to observe the movement of the tiger. If the police and forest officers setup the base camps together in places where the tiger roam there is possibility of reducing tiger's migration.