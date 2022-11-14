Tiger with 3 cubs spotted in Adilabad

Adilabad: Panic triggered among the residents of the Adilabad district after a lorry driver sighted four tigers on the road and captured the wild cats' moments through the mobile camera. According to the sources, a tipper driver sighted four tigers nearby Pippalkoti reservoir on the outskirts of Tamsi-K village in Bhimpur Mandal on Sunday night.



After receiving the information, the forest officials rushed to the spot and identified the pug marks of the tigers. The officials alerted the villagers and asked them to be alert while stepping out of their houses. The video went viral on social media and triggered panic among the surrounding villagers.