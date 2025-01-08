Live
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Solve Kidnapping Case in Record 8 Hours, Victim Reunited with Family
- Digital Arrests Do Not Exist… Be Cautious of Cyber Criminals - Cyber DSP Giri Kumar Kalkota
- Everyone must follow road safety rules
- Pilligundla Colony Residents Seek Justice Over Anjaneya Swamy Temple Land Dispute
- BJP Leader S Ramachandra Reddy Slams Alliance 1 Company for Exploiting Tobacco Farmers
- Timely Intervention by MLA & MLC Ensures Water Release from Tungabhadra Dam for Alampur Farmers
- NASA Astronaut Captures Stunning Aurora from Space, Sparks Debate on Authenticity
- India Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs: Live Updates on Mohammed Shami's Return
- District Collector Directs Swift Completion of Pending Development Works in Aija Municipality
- Triptii Dimri's Aashiqui 3 Exit Due to Bold Image in Animal, Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Censor Board Cuts in Emergency
Just In
Timely Intervention by MLA & MLC Ensures Water Release from Tungabhadra Dam for Alampur Farmers
Farmers in the Alampur constituency expressed their gratitude to MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy for ensuring the release of one TMC of irrigation water from the Tungabhadra Dam.
Gadwal: Farmers in the Alampur constituency expressed their gratitude to MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy for ensuring the release of one TMC of irrigation water from the Tungabhadra Dam.
Due to declining water levels in the Tungabhadra River, crops under the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) and Tumilla Lift Irrigation Scheme were at risk of withering. Concerned farmers brought the issue to the attention of MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy. Acting swiftly, the leaders coordinated with officials from the Tungabhadra Dam and the Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department.
On Wednesday, after discussions, authorities responded positively and released one TMC of water under the second indent of the RDS project. The released water is expected to reach the RDS and Tumilla Lift Irrigation Scheme within three days, providing much-needed relief to farmers cultivating their second crop.
MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy also communicated with Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials over the phone, requesting them to submit proposals for water release to Tungabhadra Dam authorities. Following their appeal, officials confirmed the submission of the indent and assured that the water would be released promptly.
The leaders urged farmers not to lose hope, assuring them that irrigation water would arrive on time to save their crops. Farmers from the Alampur constituency conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy for their timely intervention and efforts to address the water crisis.