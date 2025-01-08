Timely Intervention by MLA & MLC Ensures Water Release from Tungabhadra Dam for Alampur Farmers

Gadwal: Farmers in the Alampur constituency expressed their gratitude to MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy for ensuring the release of one TMC of irrigation water from the Tungabhadra Dam.

Due to declining water levels in the Tungabhadra River, crops under the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) and Tumilla Lift Irrigation Scheme were at risk of withering. Concerned farmers brought the issue to the attention of MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy. Acting swiftly, the leaders coordinated with officials from the Tungabhadra Dam and the Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department.

On Wednesday, after discussions, authorities responded positively and released one TMC of water under the second indent of the RDS project. The released water is expected to reach the RDS and Tumilla Lift Irrigation Scheme within three days, providing much-needed relief to farmers cultivating their second crop.

MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy also communicated with Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials over the phone, requesting them to submit proposals for water release to Tungabhadra Dam authorities. Following their appeal, officials confirmed the submission of the indent and assured that the water would be released promptly.

The leaders urged farmers not to lose hope, assuring them that irrigation water would arrive on time to save their crops. Farmers from the Alampur constituency conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to MLA Vijayaudu and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy for their timely intervention and efforts to address the water crisis.