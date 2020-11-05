Timely use of pesticides prevents infestation: MLA Sanjay

Jagtial: By using organic manure and medicine at appropriate time for prevention of crop diseases, farmers will get better yield from their cultivation, said MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar. He was the chief guest at an awareness programme on 'Use of new technology in agriculture' at Polasa Regional Agriculture Research Centre in Jagtialon Wednesday.

MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar said the TRS government is striving hard for the development of various agriculture related sectors. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appointed agriculture officials for every 5,000 acres so that farmers can utilise their services for cultivating a good variety of cotton.

The MLA observed that farmers could get good yield and reap maximum benefits if they follow the suggestions from agriculture officials and also from agriculture scientists and by using organic manure and medicine at appropriate time. In recent times, the crops were affected with several kinds of diseases and farmers were facing problems in preventing crop diseases. The crops must be supplied with adequate quantities of water, like water must be supplied for the first 30 days for paddy and then during the last stage only, he stated. Using proper knowledge with the suggestions of agricultural officials, farmers will not face much loss in production of crops, MLA Sanjay Kumar opined.

MPP Gangaram Goud, AMC chairman Damodar Rao, PACS chairman Mahipal Reddy, AMC director Naresh, Mandal Co-option member Javed, Veerla Shankar, Jairam Suresh, Satyanarayana, ADR Dr Uma Reddy and Narendar were present along with others.