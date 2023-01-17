Timmapur sarpanch, ruling group announce resignations

Jagtial: Timmapur sarpanch Merugu Ramya, along with all the ruling group members, on Monday announced their resignations to protest against the master plan which deprives the local farmers of their lands. Already the sarpanches of the adjoining villages had announced their resolve to give up posts, if need be, during the anti-master plan agitation raging her in the last ten days.

The group which met here under the leadership of the sarpanch, is understood to have taken a decision to quit resenting the merger of the local farmers' lands in the industrial zone, which is a part of the master plan.

The meeting adopted a resolution that the farmers won't surrender their lands for the master plan and that their lands should be deleted from the plan. Those present, including the sarpanch, and members of the group, resolved to resign.