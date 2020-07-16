TIMS delay unexpected: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said the reluctance of fourth class staff to do Covid duties has led to unexpected delay in functioning of TIMS, Gachibowli. To a specific question, the minister categorically said that it was not Telangana, but the Centre which had changed its stand on Rapid Tests in the state.

In an interview to The Hans India on the eve of its ninth anniversary on Wednesday, Eatala

Commenting on the delayed inauguration of TIMS, the Health Minister said they had infrastructure and equipment ready but the staff especially sanitation workers did not come forward to work in the hospital. "We had to do the hiring process two or three times to get the enough staff to set the ball rolling," he said. When asked about doctors' opposition to one-year contract recruitment and also less pay, he said that permanent recruitment process will take up six months time which they could ill-afford at this time.

Eatala said that apart from salaries, the department has decided to give incentive of Rs 1,000 each to doctors, Rs 500 to nurses and Rs 300 to fourth-class staffers per day at TIMS. Elaborating on the controversy regarding the rapid tests, the Health Minister pointed out that the ICMR disapproved the rapid tests citing faulty kits from China and recently it gave its nod for a Korea company kits.

When asked about protests and resentment among the medical staff over job regularisation, pay hike, PRC implementation, Eatala pointed out that all these demands are economic related and would take time as the Health department has to depend on the Finance department for clearance.

"You can't point a gun and demand the government to do it within a day or two during this crisis period. Who is getting affected by these protests - the common man. We are getting our salaries from the public money and it's not fair to make people suffer at this juncture," the minister said.

When asked about the delay in taking action on a few private labs that failed to do tests properly, Eatala said that they were shocked to see how the tests were conducted during the inspections. Health department personnel counselled them, gave orientation to their technicians and staff on how to conduct tests and strict instructions were issued.

When asked about the permission given to nearly 100-odd private hospitals to offer Covid treatment and the chorus coming for including Covid under Aarogyasri, Eatala said that they have made available over 17,000 beds in government hospitals and private medical colleges and a majority of them are vacant and people can make use of the free treatment being given by them rather than spending in private hospitals.

Corona bulletin to be streamlined

Health Minister Eatala Rajender assured to take steps to streamline the corona daily bulletin process. At present, the daily bulletin (with data up to 5 pm) is being given in between 9 and 10.30 pm. The bulletin is given at 8 pm on some days, on other days; the same is being given close to 11 pm. When reminded about the corona bulletin timing by the Union Health Ministry and a few states like AP, Eatala said that he would look into the issue and streamline the process.