Tiranga Rally in Aija Sends Strong Message: Support for Operation Sindhoor, Warning to Pakistan-Based Terrorists

Gadwal: In a strong display of patriotism and solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, a massive Tiranga Rally was organized in Aija town under the leadership of BJP Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy and Mandal President Gopalakrishna, expressing support for Operation Sindhoor, the recent military action by Indian forces.

The rally, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from BJP cadres and leaders of various parties, commenced from the Old Bus Stand and proceeded through Ambedkar Chowrasta, New Bus Stand, and culminated at Telangana Chowrasta. The participants carried the national flag and raised slogans against terrorism, particularly condemning cross-border attacks.

Speaking on the occasion, former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy delivered a fiery speech stating:

“Beware, Pakistan-based terrorists! The memory of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir still boils our blood.”

“These cowards have wiped the sacred sindhoor from the foreheads of our mothers and sisters. They will not be spared.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our armed forces executed Operation Sindhoor and filled the hearts of Indians with pride and joy.”

“It was our forces who crushed the terror camps by dawn – a feat only the Indian Army is capable of.”

“Targeting unarmed civilians is not bravery. If Pakistan-backed terrorists have the courage, they should face our soldiers on the battlefield.”

“Pakistan lacks the strength to fight India directly. Operation Sindhoor shook them to the core.”

Salute to the Indian Soldiers:

The leaders paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, stating:

“Pakistan tried to cover up its losses by spreading lies about destroying an Indian Airbus in retaliation. But the very next day, our Prime Minister visited the aircraft, exposing their false claims.”

“India never targets innocent civilians. Our fight is against terrorism.”

“We must all salute the sleepless efforts of our soldiers who guard our borders round the clock for the nation’s safety.”

No Compromise, No Talks:

The speakers made it clear:

“There will be no talks with Pakistan unless they are about vacating Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).”

“There is nothing else to discuss. This is a firm stand already clarified by Prime Minister Modi.”

“All the weapons used in Operation Sindhoor were indigenous, showcasing India’s defense strength and self-reliance.”

Participating Dignitaries:

The event witnessed the active presence of:

Aija Single Window President Pothula Madhusudhan Reddy,Morugu Veeresh,

Leaders Baligera Shiva Reddy, Nagardoddi Venkataramulu, Chakali Anjaneyulu, Dandora Anjaneyulu, Taher, Hanumanthu, Bharath Reddy, Chakravarthi, RSS Nagaraju, KR Ashok Krishna, Dr. Venkatesh, Dr. Rameshwar Reddy, Mareppa, Driver Krishna, Police Sharanappa, Gnyanendra Chari Jayakar, BJP Gattu Mandal President Nagappa, Pradeep Swamy, Vaddepalli Narasimha, Lakshman Goud, Rajashekar, Raghu Pulikal Rajashekar, Veeresh, T. Narasimha, Nagaraju, Boya Rama Anjaneyulu, Devabanda Ramakrishna, Nagaraju, Prahlad, Madhu Chari, and many others.

This rally not only served as a tribute to India’s armed forces but also sent a resounding message against terrorism, reflecting the collective nationalistic sentiment of the people of Aija and surrounding regions.