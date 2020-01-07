TJS readies to sail alone in civic polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has decided to contest in the upcoming municipal elections. Party president Prof Kodandaram has announced on Monday that they would face the elections alone.

Although at State level no alliances were formed, the TJS has given freedom to its party cadre to enter into electoral understanding at the local level assessing political equations existing there.

Addressing media here, Kodandaram stated that the TJS would come out with a manifesto keeping the municipal elections in mind.

He stated that two internal committees have been constituted for manifesto and party strategies for the polls.

The party has decided to field its candidates only in municipalities where it has some cadre presence.

Kodandaram alleged that the TRS party was misusing the State administration to gain advantage over opposition parties in the electoral fight.

He lashed out at the TRS government on finalising reservations, which he alleged was not done on basis of population but as per TRS party needs and to affect the opponents.

He pointed out that the voters list was filled with errors and presence of bogus votes and urged election authorities to address these issues.

He felt that the TRS party was leaving no stone unturned to win the polls and it would be no surprise if money and liquor rule the roost in the polls.

He appealed to the voters to reject TRS party candidates in the municipal elections thus sending a message of how fed up and angry people of the State were with the State government and its anti-people policies.

"If the TRS suffers setback in municipal elections, K T Rama Rao's elevation to Chief Minister post would-be put-on hold for the time being and K Chandrashekar Rao would continue to hold the post for some more time," the TJS chief felt.