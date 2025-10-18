TKR Engineering College withholds B Tech certificates over fee reimbursement delay

Students graduating from engineering colleges in Telangana are facing serious setbacks due to delays in receiving their academic certificates. While some are paying and getting their certificates, those who availed admissions under the state government’s free reimbursement scheme are at odds. A recent case involving TKR Engineering College has brought this issue into sharp focus.

Trithath Santosh, a B Tech graduate from the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department at TKR Engineering College, has been denied his certificates despite completing his course. The college reportedly refused to issue the documents, citing pending fee reimbursement from the government, and asked Santosh to pay the fees himself to obtain his certificates, leaving him in a difficult position.

Unable to resolve the issue independently, Santosh approached the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) for intervention. In response, the council issued formal notices to TKR Engineering College, directing them to release the student’s certificates. However, the college has allegedly continued to delay the process, causing further distress.

This situation is not isolated. Several students across the state are reportedly facing similar challenges, where colleges are withholding certificates due to delays in government fee reimbursements.

These actions are not only against educational norms but also jeopardise students’ futures, preventing them from pursuing higher education or employment opportunities.

Aineni Santosh Kumar, President of the Telangana State Technical Colleges Engineering Association (TSTCEA), strongly condemned the college’s actions. He noted that despite earlier warnings from apex regulators like the AICTE and UGC, the practice of holding original documents continues. “The State Government is releasing fee reimbursements in instalments, and colleges must cooperate. Delaying certificates is unacceptable and unfair to students who have fulfilled all academic requirements,” Kumar said. He urged authorities to take strict action against TKR Engineering College and ensure the immediate release of the certificates.