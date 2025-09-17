TMR Boys Shine in SGF Sports, Bring Glory to the School

Mahabubnagar: The boys of Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) School, Jadcherla, scripted a memorable triumph at the recently concluded School Games Federation (SGF) competitions, winning accolades with their spirited performances.

Displaying exceptional teamwork, skill, and grit, the young athletes clinched the Under-17 Volleyball championship and secured the runners-up position in the Under-14 Kabaddi event, drawing applause from all quarters.

Speaking at a felicitation organised on the campus, Principal Parijatha, along with PETs Khaja Khan and Shiva Prasad, lauded the hard work of the players and encouraged them to aim higher both in academics and sports. Guests, teachers, and coaches who attended the event praised the students’ dedication and perseverance.

The school management hailed the victory as a proud moment for Jadcherla, adding that such achievements would inspire other students to actively participate in sports and bring further recognition to the institution.

With this victory, Jadcherla TMR School has once again proved that it is a hub of not just academic excellence but also sporting brilliance.