Live
- From Uri to Pahalgam: PM Modi’s zero-tolerance doctrine against Pakistan’s terror playbook
- Team has clear goals, we must perform well to achieve them: Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda
- MP to release today female cheetah 'Dheera' in Gandhi Sagar sanctuary
- Google Experiments With Spotlight-Style Search App for Windows Users
- Kerala HC orders probe into Sabarimala gold plating work after noting discrepancies
- God sent PM Modi as ‘avatar purush’ to lead India: Mukesh Ambani
- Pakistan Gains Minor Relief as ICC Weighs U-Turn in Handshake Controversy
- Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Date in India | Where to Watch
- Wordle Answer Today (#1551) – September 17, 2025 | Hints and Solution
- Pawan Kalyan Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi, Praises His Leadership
TMR Boys Shine in SGF Sports, Bring Glory to the School
Mahabubnagar: The boys of Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) School, Jadcherla, scripted a memorable triumph at the recently concluded School...
Mahabubnagar: The boys of Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) School, Jadcherla, scripted a memorable triumph at the recently concluded School Games Federation (SGF) competitions, winning accolades with their spirited performances.
Displaying exceptional teamwork, skill, and grit, the young athletes clinched the Under-17 Volleyball championship and secured the runners-up position in the Under-14 Kabaddi event, drawing applause from all quarters.
Speaking at a felicitation organised on the campus, Principal Parijatha, along with PETs Khaja Khan and Shiva Prasad, lauded the hard work of the players and encouraged them to aim higher both in academics and sports. Guests, teachers, and coaches who attended the event praised the students’ dedication and perseverance.
The school management hailed the victory as a proud moment for Jadcherla, adding that such achievements would inspire other students to actively participate in sports and bring further recognition to the institution.
With this victory, Jadcherla TMR School has once again proved that it is a hub of not just academic excellence but also sporting brilliance.