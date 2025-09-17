  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TMR Boys Shine in SGF Sports, Bring Glory to the School

TMR Boys Shine in SGF Sports, Bring Glory to the School
x
Highlights

Mahabubnagar: The boys of Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) School, Jadcherla, scripted a memorable triumph at the recently concluded School...

Mahabubnagar: The boys of Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) School, Jadcherla, scripted a memorable triumph at the recently concluded School Games Federation (SGF) competitions, winning accolades with their spirited performances.

Displaying exceptional teamwork, skill, and grit, the young athletes clinched the Under-17 Volleyball championship and secured the runners-up position in the Under-14 Kabaddi event, drawing applause from all quarters.

Speaking at a felicitation organised on the campus, Principal Parijatha, along with PETs Khaja Khan and Shiva Prasad, lauded the hard work of the players and encouraged them to aim higher both in academics and sports. Guests, teachers, and coaches who attended the event praised the students’ dedication and perseverance.

The school management hailed the victory as a proud moment for Jadcherla, adding that such achievements would inspire other students to actively participate in sports and bring further recognition to the institution.

With this victory, Jadcherla TMR School has once again proved that it is a hub of not just academic excellence but also sporting brilliance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick