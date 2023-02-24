TN MP visits Buddhavanam

Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu Dr Tolkappiyan Thirumavalvan on Friday appreciated the Telangana government for developing Buddhavanam, the world class Budhist Heritage Theme Park in Nagarjunasagar. He visited Buddhavanam, and took rounds of all the segments of park and observed the Buddhist sculptures. He was amazed over virtual sky effect created by using German technology. He appreciated the theme park with its stunning location amidst greenery and huge water body. The MP was briefed on the concept and special attractions such as Buddhacharithavanam, Jatakavanam, Dhyanavanam and Stupavanam including the entrance plaza decorated with Asoka Dharma Chakra pillar.



