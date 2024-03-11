To break ice, CM holds pow-wow with govt staff, teachers, unions

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the State government would soon take a decision on 1100 retired employees working in various departments.

The Chief Minister advocated the continuing of union of the employees of various department. The CM made these comments while holding a meeting with government employees, teachers and labor unions at MHRD on Sunday. The CM said that the employees, teachers and union leaders didn't get a chance to talk about their problems during the last ten years. He recalled that the Congress party had incorporated its election manifesto with the intention of solving their problems and added that public government would take the responsibility of solving them.

In a veiled attack on BRS and its chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy said that there were no union heads in various departments and it were only KCR’s family members who were holding the honorary president of the Unions for many years. The CM said that it was the delusion of the BRS that they wanted to rule with restrictions and added that the solution to problems is not restrictions but discussions. “We have negotiated with you to give you confidence. We have already appointed a ministerial sub-committee to resolve your issues. It is our government's responsibility to provide free electricity to government schools and colleges. We will take a decision on this in the cabinet. We employ lower level staff in government schools,” the CM said.

The chief minister reminded that Telangana was formed with the struggle and sacrifices of student, employee, teacher and labor unions. He alleged that KCR tells blatant lies that Telangana was achieved without shedding blood.

He also said that no one's blood was spilled in KCR's family. People like Constable Kishtaiah shed their blood for Telangana. Youth like Srikanta Chari have sacrificed their lives.

The CM said that society will not forgive us if we do not respect the spirit of Telangana. He said that income has fallen in Telangana and the previous government was dependent only on liquor for income. He said that even though the government paid the salaries to the employees on the first of the month, their government did not take credit by publicising it. He recalled that 30,000 jobs were provided in three months and the government had taken steps to fill up more jobs in the near future. He also recalled that the government had issued a Mega DSC notification with jobs for 11,000 and above.

He came down heavily on KCR and said that Congress did not come to power by accident and it is the public who gave the mandate and exuded confidence that Congress will be in power for ten years. “I appeal to the Leader of the Opposition that there should be respect and faith in democracy. 95 per cent of employees are working honestly. If the unions are suppressed and they are abolished, they will abolish you (KCR), “he said

He said that the ministerial sub-committee holds department-wise meetings and takes decisions. He said, “We will soon take a decision on the continuation of 1100 retired employees in various departments.

We will talk to the Governor and make Kodandaram sir an MLC. If he is an MLC, it will be respect for the Legislative Council. Along with the DA of employees, we will discuss and take a decision in the cabinet,” he added.