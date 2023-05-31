Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 31-05-2023

1. Warangal: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar emphasised the need for introducing a National Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (NUEGS) on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he criticised the BJP-led Central government for its anti-worker policies. Read More

2. Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the role of resource persons is crucial in the success of every programme undertaken by the government.

3. Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy criticizes the Congress and the BJP for politicising the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day. He highlighted the achievements of the State under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's leadership, emphasizing the remarkable progress in various sectors, particularly agriculture.

4. Gadwal: District Collector Valluri Kranti stated on Tuesday that compensation has been given to the victims in cases where FIRs have been registered in SC, ST atrocity cases. Action will be taken in the pending cases. Compensation and other facilities will be provided to them by the government.

5. Bhongir: Minister for Jagadish Reddy has called for grand celebration of Telangana State formation decennial celebrations across Nalgonda district. He reminded that during these nine years, the State has made great progress in all fields by implementing innovative schemes like nowhere else in the world.




