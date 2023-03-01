Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said that the government was developing tourism in the State by introducing the single window policy and urged event organisers to showcase the city as a hub for MICE tourism. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an Assistant Engineer of TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited), Medchal Malkajgiri district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a private contractor for doing official work.

3. Hyderabad: Ahead of Council elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithileaders have started lobbying for the MLC posts even as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is focusing on accommodating leaders from backward caste communities.

4. Hyderabad: The Telangana State has registered a new record in power consumption on Tuesday. The peak power demand of 14,794 megawatts was reported in the State as against the 12,966 MW recorded on the corresponding date last year.

5. Rangareddy: The ragging of students, banned a few years ago, is making a comeback in educational institutions with the recent incident at a corporate college in Shankarpalli in the Chevella constituency where senior students were indulged in ragging by assaulting a junior. The institution has taken steps to prevent this incident from going public. The college management has acted on the ragging incident by suspending 12 students for one year.




