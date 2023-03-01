ACB apprehends TSSPDCL official for taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an Assistant Engineer of TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited), Medchal Malkajgiri district, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a private contractor for doing official work.

The official S Anil Kumar, working as an assistant engineer, had allegedly demanded a bribe from Bollaram Bal Narsimha, a private electrical contractor, to prepare a 'work completion report' and forward it to higher officials.

On a complaint from the contractor, the ACB laid a trap and caught the contractor red-handed. The tainted amount was seized from him, and his fingers tested positive in a chemical test.