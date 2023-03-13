Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Khammam: An innovative campaign programme named 'Good Morning Palair' launched by local MLA Kandala Upender Reddy in his Assembly constituency has received a huge response from the people. Read More

2. Gadwal: Bharata Rastriya Samiti (BRS) cadre from Gattu mandal joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday morning here at the residence of senior party leader DK Aruna. Those who joined the saffron party include Nalla Reddy, Ram Reddy, Veera Reddy, Chandra Sekhar, GoullaBheemanna, K B Nagesh, KurvaEeranna, MestriThimmappa, Rama Swami. Aruna invited them into the party by offering them 'kanduvas'. Among those present were Assembly unit convener Ramanjaneyulu, town president Bandala Venkat Ramudu, mandal president Baligera Shiva Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy.

3. Bhongir: As prices of gas continue to rise frequently, many common people have been resorting to firewood cooking, as there is no change in their earnings. In the past, people used to cook on kerosene and electricity stoves, but with modern times, gas stoves have become the norm. However, with the current price of gas reaching Rs 1,150 and customers paying up to Rs 1,200 at home, it has become unaffordable for some.

4. Karimnagar: Annamaneni Sudhakar Rao of 33rd Division Bhagat Nagar area of Karimnagar, was elected as the General Secretary of State Rice Millers Welfare Association on Sunday. On this occasion City Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with members of Bhagatnagar Welfare Association felicitated Sudhakar Rao.

5. Warangal: The BJP-led Central government failed to fulfill its election manifesto even after nine years, Goa former PCC president Girish Chodankar said. He along with Hanumakonda DCC president NainiRajender Reddy took part in the Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra in Warangal West constituency on Sunday.




