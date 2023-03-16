Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Results to the council elections under the Teacher's quota would be announced today. The counting would begin in a short while from now at Saroornagar indoor stadium where the ballot boxes are stored. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wenesday wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking immediate intervention of the Government of India in restoring the names of 35,000 electors, who were deleted from eight wards of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), and help them participate in the democratic exercise of voting scheduled on April 30. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The BRS Andhra Pradesh chief T Chandrashekar on Wednesday said that it was not his party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, but the Congress party, which had divided Andhra Pradesh into two and it was supported by the BJP. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar stated that police officers of other states are studying the innovative procedures implemented by the police department in the State to emulate them in their States. He was speaking at a function organised at Rani Rudrama Devi Auditorium of Telangana State Police Academy wherein special awards were given to Reception Officers for their best service in various police stations of the State and scholarship to the children of policemen who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The State government has set April 5 as the deadline for the completion of the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, which is being constructed adjacent to Hussain Sagar. As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar inspected the ongoing works here on Wednesday and directed the officials to complete the works within a stipulated period. Read More



