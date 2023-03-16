Telangana Police is a role model for other States: DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar stated that police officers of other states are studying the innovative procedures implemented by the police department in the State to emulate them in their States. He was speaking at a function organised at Rani Rudrama Devi Auditorium of Telangana State Police Academy wherein special awards were given to Reception Officers for their best service in various police stations of the State and scholarship to the children of policemen who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 75 best serving Reception Officers were selected by HDFC Bank as part of the Covid-19 Transition Crisis Support Scholarship programme and 68 selected Covid-19 affected children were given special awards. Additional DGPs Abhilasha Bisht, Sandeep Shandilya, Mahesh Bhagwat, and other senior officials were present.

On the occasion, Anjani Kumar said, as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, 17 verticals working procedures were introduced in every police station for better policing. He mentioned that the top police officers of many States of the country are coming here to study the 17 verticals procedure. He described the reception officers as the most important in these 17 verticals, and they are like the face of the police department.

The DGP suggested that the petitioners who come to the police stations regarding their problems should be given proper guidance in writing a complaint. The reception officer should be like a bridge between the investigating officer, the station house officer, and the petitioner.

Anjani Kumar announced that 20 Station House Officers, ACPs, and DCPs who introduce innovative procedures to provide more standard services to the citizens under their jurisdiction will be specially recognized and given appropriate awards. There are more than 80,000 police officers at various levels in the State, and the DGP directed the officials of the Centre of Excellence to prepare different training modules for increasing the professional standards of all of them. He congratulated the officers of HDFC Bank for giving scholarships to the children of Covid-19 affected police families and awards to the best reception officers.