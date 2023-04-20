Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: With the rising cancer cases in State districts, the Health department, along with the National Health Mission, has decided to provide chemotherapy facilities in districts, after the initial chemo done at the MNJ Hospital in the city. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The State government is considering a new policy for the Arogyasri health scheme during this financial year. The Health Minister has called for a comprehensive meeting with employee and teacher unions to review the cashless medical services provided under the Arogyasri. The minister has asked officials to submit a report within ten days, regarding the new Arogyasri policy. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has condemned Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy's claim that it has slipped into debts of Rs 10,000 crore and unable to pay the sallies of its employees. The company said that it has strong financial base and has deposits of Rs.11,665 crore. Read More

4. Warangal: The BRS will organise constituency-level plenary at Palakurthi on April 25, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to party leaders at Thorrur on Wednesday, he told them to mobilise all the cadres for the plenary. He said that the aim of the plenary is to disseminate the welfare and developmental programmes implemented by the BRS Government. He also emphasised the need for retorting the Opposition parties, who resorted to defaming the BRS Government on social media platforms. "It's high time to hit back at the BJP-led Central Government which was trying to dilute the MGNREGS," Errabelli said. He also found fault with the Centre, accusing it of meting out step-motherly treatment to Telangana. Read More

5. Karimnagar: State Planning Commission vice chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that there is a need to study the history of great personalities like Jyotiba Phule, BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram. Read More



