Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

Hyderabad: The TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) on Monday decided to attract more number of women passengers towards its bus services by slashing the price of its T-24 ticket to Rs 80 from the existing Rs 90 per women passenger. The revised rate of the ticket will come into force from Tuesday. The ticket will be available in all the ordinary, metro express bus service conductors of the corporation.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has announced the release of the selection list for 1,442 assistant professor posts in the Health department. They are to be posted in new medical colleges coming up in the State.

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday said that the BSP chief Mayawati had lost the right to speak on behalf of dalits after she had surrendered to the BJP by not questioning their anti-people policies.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the first and second year intermediate exam results at the Inter Board office in Hyderabad at 11 am. After that, students can check the results on the websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in.




