TS Intermediate results 2023 to be released in a short while, here is direct link

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the first and second year intermediate exam results at the Inter Board office in Hyderabad at 11 am. After that, students can check the results on the websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in.



Inter-annual examinations were conducted in the state from March 15 to April 5 where a total of 9.47 lakh students appeared for the exams. While last year's results were released in June, this year arrangements have been made to release them a month earlier.



The officials who have completed the codification process and trials of these results submitted a report to Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday. After examining it, the minister allowed the release of the results on Tuesday.