Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 29-05-2023

1. Khammam: A gang of unidentified assailants attacked the camp office of former MP and suspended BRS party leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at Madhirain the district, late on Saturday night. Read More

2. Nalgonda: Former minister and MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy questioned whether it is necessary for the state government to spend Rs105 crore in the name of the state formation decade celebrations when many sections of people, including the farmers and the unemployed, are suffering in the state. Read More

3. Nizamabad: Finance and HealthMinister T Harish Rao attended the Athmeeya Samelanam of BRS workers at Lingampeta Mandal, Yellareddy Constituency in Kamareddy District. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed individuals, including Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Yellareddy MLA Surender, as well as Telangana activists, public representatives, and leaders from the constituency. Read More

4. Warangal: The revival of Mamnoor Airport is one of the most cherished dreams of the people in and around Warangal. However, it remained elusive to them for a long time for various reasons. The 1930-commissioned Mamnoor airfield, located on the suburbs of Warangal, went dysfunctional in the mid-1980s. Since then, it has become a moot point for the political parties, but there was no genuine attempt to operationalise the airstrip which potentially could trigger economic development of the region. Read More

5. Rajendranagar : Constant research activities at Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, College of Veterinary Science Rajendranagar to rear various breeds of rabbits under controlled environment and focused supervision is now paying it back. As a result of these concerted efforts, this facility is coming to help people having the desire to form a business of bunnies in the city and surrounding areas that are approaching to buy different varieties of cones available under one roof. Read More



