The Telangana state deputy speaker T Padma Rao Goud stated that, the State and central governments are working for the welfare of the Nation. Hense Every citizen of India must work hard to build a strong Nation.

On the auspicious occasion of the Indian Independence day Celebrations He had unfurled the tricolour National flag at Gadwal police parde ground after recieving guard of honour by the district police officers.

Speaking on this occasion he said that Sofar 214143acres of different crops have sown out of 390324 acres in the 2023-2024 of agriculture and 161crores and 23 lakhs have been deposited in the accounts of 152147 farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme in the district.

1040 crores and 10 lakhs of rupees have bee paid for the 20082 farmers under the Raitu bhima scheme till date from the initiation of Raitu bhima scheme .172 have been benefited under horticulture and sericulture department for drip irrigation in 259 hectares.525 farmers have been given benefits of 1335 acres in the horticulture department.

Free rice is being supplied by the civil supplies department under the National food security scheme. Seeds and crop loans have been given by the cooperative society .1 crore 69 lakhs of fish breed have been released in 375 water sources for 100 percent subsidy.

In the same the deputy speaker had explained about the animal husbandry, Mission Bhageeratha, mission kaka teeya, forest, Irrigation, panchayat raj, municipal, Health, Rural development and other departments.

Later the Certificates of appreciation were presented to the government employees who have rendered their special services.

The cultural activities, and karate stunts were presented by the students attracted the attention of the district district people.

Later the deputy speaker along with the district Collector Valluri Kranti, Gadwal MLA Bandla krishna mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham visited the stalls set up by the various departments.

The ZP Chairperson Sarita, The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala, SP Shrujana, and other officials were participated.

