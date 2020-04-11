Together we should tide over crisis: KTR to entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the state government would discuss with all the industry bodies in the State and come up with a comprehensive strategy.



The Minister interacted with a group of about 100 business leaders from the Hyderabad chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO). In his opening remarks, Minister gave an overview of why the lockdown was necessary and explained the various measures the state government was taking to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The Minister said "While the current lockdown was impacting the industry and the livelihoods of millions of people, we do not have many options left to deal with the pandemic."

Minister further said that both the Union and the State governments were working in tandem to control the spread of the disease. He said that the state govt would ensure industry interests are safeguarded so that impact on livelihoods is minimised.

The Minister told the members of EO that the Telangana government was already in discussions with the Union Government about measures that need to be taken to tackle various issues faced by the industry due to the lockdown. He expressed confidence that the world will soon tide over the Coronavirus pandemic and sought active cooperation of industry leaders in this hour of crisis.

Members of Entrepreneurs' Organization thanked the proactive measures taken by the Telangana State government in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

They extended their solidarity to all the relief measures being taken by the state government. Members of EO said they would complement the relief measures by pitching in where necessary and do their bit in helping the needy.