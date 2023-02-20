Top personalities pay last respects to Taraka Ratna in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Leading Tollywood personalities, top politicians and a large number of fans paid their last respects to actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna here on Monday.



The mortal remains were brought to Telugu Film Chambers in Jubilee Hills from his residence at Mokila on the city outskirts to enable people to pay their last respects.

The last rites of Taraka Ratna, grandson of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao, has to be performed on Monday evening.

The young actor breathed his last on the night of February 18 at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru where he was admitted on January 27 after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

He had collapsed during the padayatra of his cousin and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh at Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. After battling for 23 days, he succumbed on Saturday. He was 39.

Taraka Ratna was son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, son of NT Rama Rao.

Taraka Ratna's uncle and leading Tollywood actor N. Balakrishna, aunt and former Union minister Daggubati Purandeswari, cousins junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and other family members paid their last respects at Film Chambers.

The actor's father, wife Alekhya Reddy, daughters Nishka and Reya and son Tanayram and other family members broke down while paying their last respects.

Actor Venkatesh and his brother and filmmaker Suresh Babu also paid their respects to the departed soul.

YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is a relative of Alekhya Reddy, Telangana's minister for cinematography, T Srinivas Yadav, minister for panchayat Raj E Dayakar Rao, former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and others paid floral tributes.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was 'RRR' actor Jr NTR's cousin, passed away on Saturday at the age of 39.

Nandamuri reportedly was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he died.

As per media reports Nandamuri, who is survived by his wife and their daughter, had earlier collapsed during a rally in January.

The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao.

His demise sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures including Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and actors Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences.

Actor Allu Arjun tweeted, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace."

Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

After his debut with 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (2003), Nandamuri acted in several films as the lead actor. His role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) was widely appreciated.